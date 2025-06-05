© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New study finds immunotherapy fights difficult-to-treat types of brain cancer

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 5, 2025 at 8:58 AM PDT

Researchers are praising the results of two studies that used immunotherapy to fight one of the most difficult-to-treat types of brain cancer, glioblastoma. The studies used CAR-T therapy, which uses engineered T cells to fight the cancer.

Angus Chen, cancer reporter at STAT, joins us to discuss what the results mean for the fight against brain cancer.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Here & Now Newsroom
More News