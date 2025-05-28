© 2025 91.9 KVCR

What is DOGE doing with your data?

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 28, 2025 at 8:44 AM PDT

The Trump administration’s Department of Government Efficiency is trying to amass Americans’ personal data into one big database. That has experts concerned about privacy violations and the risk that Americans’ information could end up in the hands of bad actors.

Host Scott Tong turns to Victoria Noble, staff attorney at The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on civil liberties in the digital world.

