How kids are interacting with AI companions

A new study has uncovered some disturbing issues with artificial intelligence companion chatbots and their use among children and teenagers.

A collaborative project between Common Sense Media and Stanford Brainstorm (The Stanford Laboratory for Mental Health Innovation) found it took little prompting to have the AI companion offer harmful and dangerous advice to young people.

Host Asma Khalid turns to Robbie Torney, senior director for AI programs at Common Sense Media, for more on the research and advice for parents.

