How soap operas set the foundation for American television

Soap operas have riveted American audiences for generations. These daytime dramas are famous for their long-running storylines, epic love affairs and the occasional evil twin. And while the genre is often dismissed as melodramatic or unserious, soap operas were actually the first places on television to tackle serious women’s issues, like rape, abortion and domestic violence.

WBEZ’s new podcast looks at soap operas as the foundation of American television storytelling. It’s called “Making Stories Without End,” and we speak with host Natalie Moore.

