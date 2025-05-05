© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Conclave to begin to select new pope

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 5, 2025 at 8:41 AM PDT

The conclave begins this week to select the next pope.

The conclave is the gathering of the College of Cardinals, made up of more than 130 cardinals who are eligible to vote, in the Sistine Chapel.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks to David Gibson, director of the Center on Religion and Culture at Fordham University, about who is in the College of Cardinals and how they will select the next leader of the Catholic Church.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom