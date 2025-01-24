Your guide to Oscar-nominated movies and where to watch them

The nominations for the 97th Academy Awards were announced on Thursday morning. It's a lot of films, and we are here to help! You can see the full list of nominees here, and read our takeaways here.

Below, you can find details and coverage of the 13 films nominated in six major categories: Best Picture, Best Actor and Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Actress, and Best Director. Dive in!

Emilia Pérez

The gist: A trans Mexican cartel boss disappears from the criminal underworld and eventually reunites with her family after creating a new life as a woman.

13 nominations: actress in a leading role, actress in a supporting role, cinematography, directing, film editing, best international feature film, makeup and hairstyling, original score, two original song nominations, best picture, sound, adapted screenplay

Where to see it: Stream it on Netflix

More about the film:

Interview: Selena Gomez says 'Emilia Pérez' won't be her last Spanish language project

Interview: 'Emilia Pérez' trans narco musical actress calls for 'living our own life'

Roundtable: 'Emilia Pérez' is Netflix's divisive musical about a trans cartel boss

The Brutalist

The gist: Adrien Brody plays a fictional Jewish Hungarian architect who immigrates to the United States after World War II.

10 nominations: actor in a leading role, actor in a supporting role, actress in a supporting role, cinematography, directing, film editing, original score, best picture, production design, original screenplay

Where to see it: In theaters. Coming to Apple TV.

More about the film:

Interview: Adrien Brody drew on his family's immigration story for his role in 'The Brutalist'

Story: Adrien Brody dedicates Golden Globes win for 'The Brutalist' to his immigrant family

Roundtable: In 'The Brutalist,' art and commerce are always at odds

Wicked

The gist: Set before the events of the Wizard of Oz, this musical is the origin story of the Wicked Witch of the West. It stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

10 nominations: actress in a leading role, actress in a supporting role, costume design, film editing, makeup and hairstyling, original score, best picture, production design, sound, visual effects

Where to see it: In theaters. Rent or buy it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, or Fandango at Home.

More about the film:

Review: 'Wicked' defies gravity, if not time

Interview: In 'Wicked: Part I', Cynthia Erivo defies gravity — and convention — as Elphaba

Interview: 'Wicked' director Jon M. Chu says creativity isn't magic — it's hard work

A Complete Unknown

The gist: Timothée Chalamet plays a young Bob Dylan. It follows his rise in the music world.

8 nominations: actor in a leading role, actor in a supporting role, actress in a supporting role, costume design, directing, best picture, sound, adapted screenplay

Where to see it: In theaters. Coming to Apple TV.

More about the film:

Interview: Timoth é e Chalamet talks about playing Bob Dylan in the new movie 'A Complete Unknown'

Interview: 'Fresh Air' speaks with 3 people depicted in the Dylan biopic 'A Complete Unknown'

Roundtable: In 'A Complete Unknown,' Timothée Chalamet captures the idea of Bob Dylan

Conclave

The gist: A fun and twisty look at the secretive process by which a pope is replaced. Ralph Fiennes plays the cardinal leading the process.

8 nominations: Actor in a leading role, actress in a supporting role, costume design, film editing, original score, best picture, production design, adapted screenplay

Where to see it: In theaters. Stream it on Peacock. Rent or buy it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, or Fandango at Home.

More about the film:

Review: Papal politics take an unholy turn in the clever thriller 'Conclave'

Interview: Ralph Fiennes manages ambition and deceit as the Catholic church picks a new pope in 'Conclave'

Roundtable: There can only be one pope in the delightfully preposterous 'Conclave'

Anora

The gist: Sean Baker's movie about an enterprising sex worker who marries an immature young man. Her new in-laws turn out to be Russian oligarchs. And they're not happy.

6 nominations: Actor in a supporting role, actress in a leading role, directing, film editing, best picture, original screenplay

Where to see it: In theaters. Rent or buy it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, or Fandango at Home.

More about the film:

Review: The real nightmare in Sean Baker's 'Anora' isn't what you expect

Review: A sex worker marries the son of a Russian oligarch in the comically chaotic 'Anora'

Story: 'Anora' wins Palme d'Or at the 77th Cannes Film Festival

Dune: Part Two

The gist: Timothée Chalamet returns as Paul Atreides, and must now contend with a group called the Harkonnens who have seized control of the planet.

5 nominations: cinematography, best picture, production design, sound, visual effects

Where to see it: Stream it on Netflix or Max. Rent or buy it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, Fandango at Home or YouTube TV.

More about the film:

Review: 'Dune: Part Two' nails the dismount in the conclusion(?) of the sweeping sci-fi saga

Review: Staggering action sequences can't help 'Dune: Part Two' sustain a sense of awe

Roundtable: 'Dune: Part Two' is a grand spice-opera

The Substance

The gist: Demi Moore plays an aerobics instructor who wants to stay in the spotlight, so she turns to a strange, black market drug.

5 nominations: actress in a leading role, directing, makeup and hairstyling, best picture, original screenplay

Where to see it: In theaters. Stream it on Mubi. Rent or buy it it on Amazon, Apple TV, or Fandango at Home.

More about the film:

Review: 'The Substance' is imaginary, but feminine self-hatred is real in this body horror

Interview: Director Coralie Fargeat on her new horror movie 'The Substance'

Review: See 'The Substance' and 'A Different Man' together for a major makeover meditation

I'm Still Here

The gist: Set in Brazil in 1971, the film tells the true story of a mother of five children, played by Fernanda Torres, who must reinvent herself amid a violent military dictatorship.

3 nominations: actress in a leading role, best international feature film, best picture

Where to see it: In theaters. Coming to Apple TV.

More about the film:

Interview: Director Walter Salles on subtraction and crafting emotion in 'I'm Still Here'

Sing Sing

The gist: The film documents a thriving theater program within one of the most notorious maximum-security prisons in the United States. It stars Colman Domingo.

3 nominations: actor in a leading role, original song, adapted screenplay

Where to see it: In theaters. Stream it on Apple TV. Rent or buy it on Amazon.

More about the film:

Review: 'Sing Sing' tenderly probes the joys – and limits – of art in prison

Roundtable: Colman Domingo's 'Sing Sing' is a rare empathetic prison drama

Interview: 'Sing Sing,' Rehabilitation Through The Arts, And The Healing Power Of Theater

The Apprentice

The gist: Jeremy Strong plays lawyer Roy Cohn, who becomes a mentor to a young Donald Trump, played by Sebastian Stan.

2 nominations: actor in a leading role, actor in a supporting role

Where to see it: Rent or buy it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, or Fandango at Home.

More about the film:

Interview: 'Deny, deflect, delay': Jeremy Strong channels Trump's mentor in 'The Apprentice'

Interview: 'The Apprentice' director talks about the film Donald Trump doesn't want you to see

Nickel Boys

The gist: The story of two Black boys who form an unshakeable bond at a segregated reform school in the Jim Crow South.

2 nominations: best picture, adapted screenplay

Where to see it: In theaters. Coming to Apple TV.

More about the film:

Review: 'Nickel Boys' establishes a new way of seeing Black characters on screen

Review: 'Nickel Boys' is an ambitious and captivating drama

Interview: Colson Whitehead shares the true story of abuse and injustice behind 'Nickel Boys'

A Real Pain

The gist: Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin play two cousins who take a Holocaust heritage tour of Poland.

2 nominations: actor in a supporting role, original screenplay

Where to see it: In theaters. Stream it on Hulu. Rent or buy it on Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play, or Fandango at Home.

More about the film:

Interview: In 'A Real Pain,' Jesse Eisenberg asks: What is the purpose of 'tragedy tourism'?

Review: In 'A Real Pain,' Jewish cousins tour Poland, cracking jokes and confronting the past

Roundtable: Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin tap into 'A Real Pain'

