Immigrant rights groups rally in Riverside against President Donald Trump's plans

Immigrant rights groups in the Inland Empire gathered in downtown Riverside today to protest President Trump’s immigration plans.

Around 50 people rallied outside the County Administrative Center before marching around the building and near the Riverside County Sheriff’s headquarters, aiming to get the attention of Sheriff Chad Bianco.

Brayan Sanchez with the Inland Coalition for Immigrant Justice (ICIJ) said the various groups were there to oppose Trump’s executive orders on border security and mass deportations.

He says ICIJ is encouraging immigrants to stay united and encouraging them to stay informed about their civil rights.

“We're not going to be cowering in our homes,” said Sanchez. “We’re going to be out here and show them that we're not afraid.”

Beira is from El Salvador and has lived in the US for nearly a decade. She asked KVCR to only use her first name because of concerns for her safety. She says she’s worried about Trump, but hopes he’ll honor the country’s immigrant roots.

“They should give us the chance to demonstrate our skills, talent and desire to be good citizens,” she said.

Immigrant rights groups also criticized Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco for being “anti-immigrant” and for aggressively targeting undocumented immigrants.

Bianco told KVCR in an email that immigrant rights groups are using “fear for their political agenda when it comes to [him] and law enforcement.”

“They do not care one bit about our immigrant communities,” Bianco said. “If they did, they would want the criminals preying on our residents deported. There is absolutely no need for anyone to fear our local law enforcement unless you are a criminal preying on Riverside County residents.”

