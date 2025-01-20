© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The deputy FBI director is retiring today

By Carrie Johnson
Published January 20, 2025 at 9:31 AM PST
FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate testifies about the attempted assassination of former-President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security Committees, Washington, D.C., on July 30, 2024.
Allison Bailey/Middle East Images
/
AFP via Getty Images
FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate testifies about the attempted assassination of former-President Donald Trump at a campaign rally, during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Homeland Security Committees, Washington, D.C., on July 30, 2024.

FBI Deputy Director Paul Abbate is retiring from the Bureau today, an FBI source confirms to NPR.

Abbate was named deputy FBI director in 2021 and earlier had served in several other top roles in the Bureau. He had been serving as acting director after the Senate-confirmed leader, Christopher Wray, resigned.

President Trump has nominated Kash Patel to run the FBI. Patel has signaled he wants to shake up the agency and has called for investigations of the people who took part in cases against Trump.

