How to watch the inauguration
NPR News will broadcast live special coverage of Trump's inauguration starting at 11 a.m. EST on NPR.org and YouTube.
Other streaming options include the official inaugural committee livestream and C-SPAN.org.
All major network and cable news television outlets will broadcast the inauguration. These programs can also be viewed on subscription-based streaming platforms, such as YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV. Many news networks — such as CBS News, NBC News and ABC News — will air their coverage online.
MSNBC's inauguration coverage will air on its YouTube channel.
CNN and Fox News will also stream their coverage, but it requires a paid subscription.
Copyright 2025 NPR