Snow and ice impact millions as major winter storm moves across the U.S.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

A snowstorm stretching from Kansas to the East Coast has walloped tens of millions of people, including us. The winter storm has brought blizzard-like conditions, including snow and ice. Cincinnati got several inches of snow in just a few hours and is forecast to get plenty more. That hasn't stopped people from there from going outside. Nick Swartsell at member station WVXU has more.

NICK SWARTSELL, BYLINE: The massive winter storm swept into the region quickly Sunday, escalating from light flurries to a thick blanket on roads and sidewalks in a matter of hours.

(SOUNDBITE OF CAR ENGINE REVVING)

SWARTSELL: The few cars out on the road struggled on Cincinnati's hilly terrain. Businesses closed up. By early afternoon, the city was bracing for a big hit, but not everyone packed it in. Ian Blanding was stretching at one of the city's hilltop parks, preparing for a run.

IAN BLANDING: I think it's a great time to run. Some people think - may think I'm a little crazy.

SWARTSELL: Blanding says his family stocked up at Costco when the forecast hit. He says he thinks they're ready for the weather.

BLANDING: Luckily, I work from home, and I think my wife's going to be able to work from home. So I think we're just going to hunker down and wait for it to all pass and for the roads to be cleared.

SWARTSELL: Nearby, Miss Starr was on her back porch grilling dinner as big flakes came down.

MISS STARR: I like to grill in the snow 'cause then I'm not sweating and all irritated.

SWARTSELL: Starr says she's prepared for even more winter weather.

STARR: I bought, like, four bags of salt from Home Depot before it started, and I already salted our front area and around my vehicle's tires and stuff.

SWARTSELL: As the severity of the storm became apparent last week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine urged people to make proper preparations. Emergency warming shelters across the Cincinnati area opened for people without housing, and local officials declared snow emergencies. National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Hatzos says it won't get above freezing the rest of the week, and the wind chills will be below zero some mornings.

ANDY HATZOS: Coming out of a period where we're going to have so much snow, travel difficulty and maybe infrastructure issues, perhaps even power outages in some locations - having that cold temperature is certainly an additional problem that people need to be ready for and prepared for.

SWARTSELL: Starr says whatever happens, she's ready.

STARR: I'm not going anywhere. I did my shopping, so we're prepared to be snowed in for a few days.

SWARTSELL: Some parts of the country will have their heaviest snowfall in a decade. For NPR News, I'm Nick Swartsell in Cincinnati. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.