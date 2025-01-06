© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Dr. Rachel Levine focused on her job at HHS. Still, anti-trans politics followed her

By Selena Simmons-Duffin
Published January 6, 2025 at 1:05 AM PST

Admiral Rachel Levine is the highest ranking out transgender person to have served in the federal government to date. She talks about the things she tried to accomplish leading the U.S. Public Health Corps -- vax rates and climate impacts on health and "food as medicine" -- and about her life as a trans person born in 1957. When she went to an all boys h.s. in the 1970s, "there wasn't anyone to tell." It was challenging to be targeted in R ads, she says, adding that she is resilient and "fine." Selena Simmons-Duffin, reporter. Diane Webber, editor. 4:00 piece for ME + Digital + spot. Airing / Publishing 1/6...

Copyright 2025 NPR
Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Selena Simmons-Duffin
Selena Simmons-Duffin reports on health policy for NPR.
See stories by Selena Simmons-Duffin