Dr. Rachel Levine focused on her job at HHS. Still, anti-trans politics followed her

Admiral Rachel Levine is the highest ranking out transgender person to have served in the federal government to date. She talks about the things she tried to accomplish leading the U.S. Public Health Corps -- vax rates and climate impacts on health and "food as medicine" -- and about her life as a trans person born in 1957. When she went to an all boys h.s. in the 1970s, "there wasn't anyone to tell." It was challenging to be targeted in R ads, she says, adding that she is resilient and "fine." Selena Simmons-Duffin, reporter. Diane Webber, editor. 4:00 piece for ME + Digital + spot. Airing / Publishing 1/6...

Copyright 2025 NPR