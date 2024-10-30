Spain flooding: Photos show the devastation in Valencia

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
The Spanish government has declared three days of mourning after flash flooding in the eastern part of the country has left at least 70 people dead.
Officials say torrential rains that started Tuesday and continued overnight have submerged villages, cut off roads and caused problems with the telecommunications. There are reports of flooding in southern and eastern Spain.