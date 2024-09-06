© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Line Fire burns over 1,100 acres in East Highland

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published September 6, 2024 at 5:42 PM PDT
The Line Fire visible from Greenspot Road in East Highland.
Anthony Victoria
The Line Fire is visible from Greenspot Road in East Highland.

The Line Fire is burning 1,150 acres in East Highland near the San Bernardino National Forest. No homes are threatened but officials say residents should be alert.

The fire started around 6 pm on Thursday and continues to spread at a rapid rate.

Evacuation warnings have been issued for residents near Church Street and Greenspot Road in East Highland.

That means residents should be ready to go if evacuations are ordered.

Gustavo Bahena, who’s with the National Forest Service, says helicopters have been dropping water since Thursday evening.

"That's really helping with the fire, because this place that it's in and the forest, is very rugged, very steep, inaccessible," said Bahena.

Bahena says they have 500 firefighters from multiple agencies fighting the blaze.

Jennifer Burton, who lives near the fire, isn't concerned despite its growth.

"They didn’t have much aircraft flying over it," said Burton. "We didn’t have the red retardant lines. There’s a lot of smoke today, but it seems a little bit more settling."

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
