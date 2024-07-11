Kizh Nation says habitat near Jurupa Oak is also worth preserving

Discussions about conserving the 13,000-year-old Jurupa Oak continued at a city meeting on Wednesday. The native tribe who’s agreed to preserve the tree say it’s not just about the oak.

The Rio Vista Specific Plan was approved in 1992 when Jurupa Valley was unincorporated. The project’s developer, Richland Communities, said in a statement they’re proposing a revised plan to protect the tree.

Andrew Salas is the chairman of the Kizh Nation - Gabrielino Band of Mission Indians.

He says the tribe reached an agreement with Richland Communities to preserve the Jurupa Oak and its habitat that contains valuable minerals and wildlife.

"Our job today is to work with the developer to see how we can work together so he can help us," he said.

Richland Communities says the revised plan will safeguard the tree for future generations.

Conservationists, like Jennifer Iyer, say the commission should hold off on making a decision.

"Do not approve anything without the proper studies, vetting and maintenance measures," Iyer said. "The world is watching."

The Planning Commission is expected to make a decision at the July 24th meeting.

