$10,000 Community Service Opportunity for Students at Crafton Hills College and San Bernardino Valley College

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published March 14, 2024 at 3:42 PM PDT
SBCCD

The San Bernardino Community College District has announced that applications are now open for the #CaliforniansForAll College Corps for the 2024–2025 school year. This program offers students at Crafton Hills College and San Bernardino Valley College the chance to earn up to $10,000 by contributing 450 hours of community service over the course of one year.

Funded by California Volunteers, Office of the Governor, College Corps is a statewide initiative designed to offer students debt-free college pathways while involving them in community problem-solving activities. The San Bernardino Community College District recently received a $1.6 million state grant to support the College Corps program.

College Corps student volunteers will work with local leaders in the Inland Empire to tackle the community's most pressing challenges like K-12 education, food insecurity, and climate change.

Diana Z. Rodriguez, San Bernardino Community College District Chancellor, is inviting students who are passionate about making a positive impact in their communities to seize this opportunity, emphasizing the program’s role in supporting their educational paths. Rodriguez says, “College Corps is more than financial aid; it’s an opportunity to grow professionally and give back to your community.”

For more details and to apply, visit www.sbccd.edu/college-corps
