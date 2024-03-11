© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Judge delays trial for 'Justice 8' defendants in protest violence case

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published March 11, 2024 at 5:36 PM PDT
KVCR News

A San Bernardino County Judge has delayed the trial date for seven defendants facing felony charges related to violence at protests. Attorneys from both sides are expected to continue negotiating terms to resolve the case.

The group known by some as the Justice 8 are facing charges of assault, conspiracy, false imprisonment and kidnapping for using violence against three alleged victims during two protests in September.

Inside a Victorville courthouse last Friday, Judge John Wilkerson ruled to vacate the April 8th trial date.

Instead, defense attorneys are scheduled to return to court on April 3 to challenge the Sheriff department’s investigation into the group. They also plan to submit a motion to admit into evidence emails between Fontana Mayor Acquanetta Warren and investigators.

Warren became a protest target for the group last October when Fontana passed a strict ordinance regulating street vending. Edin Alex Enamorado, the alleged leader of the group, was arrested outside the mayor’s house on October 25.

Warren attempted to file a restraining order against Enamorado, but a judge denied her request.

Nicholas Rosenberg, who represents Enamorado, says the District Attorney’s office has offered his client a plea deal, which would include a prison sentence served in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR).

Rosenberg says it's an offer they can’t afford to take.

"Because CDCR cooperates with ICE, that would mean Alex would certainly get deported," he said. 

The District Attorney’s office said through a spokesperson that they don’t comment on ongoing litigation.
