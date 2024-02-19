© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime.

2/19 Midday News: Ontario student who planned to shoot classmates is "fixated on school shootings"

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published February 19, 2024 at 1:02 PM PST

KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A portion of Southern California…including Riverside and San Bernardino County…will be under flood watch after 10 pm tonight. The National Weather Service says heavy rain is expected throughout tomorrow and Wednesday.
2. Authorities say that an 18 year old Ontario Christian High School student who was plotting to shoot fellow classmates was “fixated on school shootings.”
3. Riverside County Superior Court Judge rules lawsuit against Temecula school board can proceed.
4. California schools are ramping up plant-based options in school lunches to offer healthier dishes that have a lower carbon footprint.
