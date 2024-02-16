Riverside County Superior Court Judge rules lawsuit against Temecula school board can proceed

Teachers and parents who sued the Temecula Valley school board over a ban on critical race theory and a transgender notification policy can move forward with their case. A Riverside County Superior Court judge denied the district’s request to dismiss it.

The lawsuit alleges the controversial policies are discriminatory and violate California’s constitution.

Meanwhile, the school board’s attorneys argue the ban on critical race theory and notifying parents if their child is transgender fall under the board’s freedom of speech. Both were pushed through by the Temecula board’s conservative Christian majority.

Amanda Mangasser Savage is the attorney representing the parents and teachers who sued.

She says this ruling is a big win.

“This case has the potential to really set an example so that school districts across the state know that they will be held accountable for their actions," said Savage.

Meanwhile, the attorneys for the district say they’re confident they’ll prevail. The plaintiffs have also asked the court to stop the policies from being enforced while their suit continues. A hearing on that will be held next Friday.

