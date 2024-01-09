NPR music highlights some of the albums to look forward to in 2024

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
Hazel Cills is an editor at NPR Music, where she edits breaking music news, reviews, essays and interviews. Before coming to NPR in 2021, Hazel was a culture reporter at Jezebel, where she wrote about music and popular culture. She was also a writer for MTV News and a founding staff writer for the teen publication Rookie magazine.