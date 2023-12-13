© 2023 91.9 KVCR

Fontana votes 4-1 to ban protests within 300 feet of homes

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published December 13, 2023 at 4:35 PM PST
Protesters being confronted by Fontana police officers during the City Council meeting on Tuesday November 14, 2023. Fontana yesterday approved an ordinance that bans protesting or picketing within 300 feet of a residence. Its passage comes after weeks of demonstrations at Mayor Acquanetta Warren’s home.
Fontana yesterday approved an ordinance that bans protesting or picketing within 300 feet of a residence. Its passage comes after weeks of demonstrations at Mayor Acquanetta Warren’s home.

The city council voted 4-1 in favor of the ordinance. They say the rule will balance public safety and people’s right to free speech.

Councilman Jesse Sandoval, who voted no, says its adoption is meant to only serve the Mayor.

"Look, this ordinance is just for one person. This was just developed for one person," he shared during the meeting on Tuesday.

He says the ordinance is targeting people who are protesting Fontana’s street vending rules. The city is now able to seize food carts and criminally charge vendors who interfere.

Mayor Acquanetta Warren denied Sandoval’s claims and says the protest law was passed to protect people in Fontana.

The ordinance takes effect immediately.
