Emmy-Nominated Actor Ed Begley Jr. to Receive Experience, Strength, and Hope Award

The Writers in Treatment organization will present Emmy-nominated actor and environmental activist Ed Begley Jr the Experience, Strength, and Hope Award at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, on the evening of Wednesday, December 6. This award is given every year to an individual who has written a memoir about their road to recovery from addiction

Lillian Vasquez speaks with Ed Begley Jr. about this honor and about his memoir, To the Temple of Tranquility and Step On It, in which he shares stories of his life, including his adventures in Hollywood and his addiction and recovery.

The full interview with Ed Bagley Jr will air on an upcoming episode of Lifestyles.

For more information about the 13th Annual Experience, Strength, and Hope Awards, visit writersintreatment.org