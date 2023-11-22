Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 11/24/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The president of the Val Verde Unified school board has stepped down, following call for him to resign over a second drunken driving arrest.

2. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department isn’t the only Inland Empire agency struggling with misbehavior by a jail deputy. What happened in the San Bernardino County incident?

3. And lastly today, Ontario International Airport is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.