California just launched the "Outdoors for All Strategy"; a six-point plan strategy meant to reduce the nature gap

Have you ever wanted to see the California redwoods, play in the Sierra snow, take a dip at the beach or just throw a family barbecue at the park? Well, this week the state just launched a new strategic plan to make that happen for more people. Suzanne Potter of California News Service explains.

California just launched the "Outdoors for All Strategy" that works to make this state's natural spaces more accessible, more welcoming and less expensive. Katherine Toy is deputy secretary for access at the California Natural Resources Agency.

"We'll know we're successful when everyone can regularly experience the outdoors without financial burden, while also feeling a sense of belonging and when outdoor spaces really celebrate the diversity and vibrancy of California."

The strategy maps out a six-point plan to reduce the nature gap by building more parks and green space, improving public transportation to natural areas, prioritizing the needs of local community members, building pathways to make the workforce at parks and their parent agencies more diverse. The program will guide agencies such as the state Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Department of Water Resources and CalFire — as they try to mitigate climate change and preserve 30 percent of our land by 2030.

Toy says she's particularly proud of a program that helps people get into state parks for free.

"California State Parks now has a partnership with libraries throughout the state in which people can check out a park pass just like they check out a library book. And that's one example of how our departments are working to reduce the barriers that connect people to the outdoors."

Toy adds that the vision is going to require resources and strong partnerships between all levels of government, the private sector and philanthropy.