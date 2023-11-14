© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spanish singer Maria Jose Llergo releases debut album 'Ultrabelleza'

By Lilly Quiroz
Published November 14, 2023 at 2:12 AM PST

María José Llergo, a new artist from the south of Spain, is giving Flamenco even more visibility via her new album: Ultrabelleza.

Copyright 2023 NPR
Lilly Quiroz
Lilly Quiroz (she/her/ella) is a production assistant for Morning Edition and Up First. She pitches and produces interviews for Morning Edition, and occasionally goes to the dark side to produce the podcast Up First on the overnights.
See stories by Lilly Quiroz