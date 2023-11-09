© 2023 91.9 KVCR

President Joe Biden's approval rating among California is underwater for the first time in his presidency

KVCR | By Nicole Nixon
Published November 9, 2023 at 2:43 PM PST

President Joe Biden's approval rating among California voters just hit a low point. But a new poll shows the Democrat would still easily beat formers Republican President Donald Trump in a statewide matchup. CapRadio's Nicole Nixon reports.

The UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll shows Biden's approval in California as underwater for the first time in his presidency: 52 percent of registered voters disapprove of his performance, compared to 44 percent who do.

The same poll shows Trump far and away the top presidential choice among California Republicans. He's more than 45 percentage points ahead of the second choice, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Governor Gavin Newsom's approval ratings also took a dive this week. For him and Biden, the drop-offs came from moderate and unaffiliated voters — which pollsters say should be a warning sign ahead of next year's election.

Nicole Nixon
Nicole covers politics and government for CapRadio. Before moving to California, she won several awards, including a regional Edward R. Murrow Award, for her political reporting in her hometown of Salt Lake City. Besides public radio, Nicole is passionate about beautiful landscapes and breakfast burritos.
