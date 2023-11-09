President Joe Biden's approval rating among California is underwater for the first time in his presidency

President Joe Biden's approval rating among California voters just hit a low point. But a new poll shows the Democrat would still easily beat formers Republican President Donald Trump in a statewide matchup. CapRadio's Nicole Nixon reports.

The UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll shows Biden's approval in California as underwater for the first time in his presidency: 52 percent of registered voters disapprove of his performance, compared to 44 percent who do.

The same poll shows Trump far and away the top presidential choice among California Republicans. He's more than 45 percentage points ahead of the second choice, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Governor Gavin Newsom's approval ratings also took a dive this week. For him and Biden, the drop-offs came from moderate and unaffiliated voters — which pollsters say should be a warning sign ahead of next year's election.