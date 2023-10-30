California's Democratic state lawmakers are looking for ways to crack down on retail and car theft

California's Democratic state lawmakers have largely resisted efforts to increase criminal punishments. But as retail and car theft surges, they're looking for ways to crack down. CapRadio's Nicole Nixon reports.

Near San Francisco's tourist-heavy Golden Gate Bridge, signs at every parking lot warn visitors about potential theft and urge them not to leave valuables in the car.

Wiener: "For someone to come and visit and have a rental car, and then the car gets broken into, that is just horrific. We do not want that to happen."

San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener plans to introduce legislation to make it easier for prosecutors to go after car thieves. Under current law, a smashed window isn't enough proof, but Wiener's bill would change that.

State lawmakers are also looking into skyrocketing retail thefts.

Assembly member Rick Chavez Zbur of Los Angeles is leading a new committee on the issue.

But like many of his Democratic colleagues, Zbur is reluctant to pass laws that would put people convicted of minor property crimes behind bars for longer.

Zbur: "A lot of data shows that increasing penalties doesn't generally result in deterrence. But we're going to look at that issue in the context of retail crime. Obviously, something is happening that is causing an increase."

It's been nearly a decade since voters approved Prop 47, a ballot measure that reclassified many property crimes with damages under $1,000 from felonies to misdemeanors.

Republicans including Assembly member Vince Fong say it hasn't helped keep people safe.

Fong: "The trends are not going in the right direction... and there has to be acknowledgement of the need for more penalties."

But with an election next year, it's unclear whether Democrats in the legislature with bulge.