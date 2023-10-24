Airport Gateway Specific Plan “no longer moving forward”

The Inland Valley Development Agency announced last Friday that the Airport Gateway Specific Plan – a project that looked to build 678 acres of commercial and industrial land just north of the San Bernardino International Airport – is no longer moving forward.

In an emailed statement, IVDA Chief Executive Officer Michael Burrows shared, “IVDA will continue to pursue infrastructure opportunities that benefit the region.”

Community groups and residents voiced concerns over the plan’s potential housing and environmental impacts. According to the project’s Environmental Impact Report, it would have forced 2,500 residents near the airport to relocate and exposed others to diesel truck pollution.

At a community barbecue last Saturday, community groups rejoiced over the news.

“Your hard work and your achievement has actually stopped this project,” Martha Romero with Teamsters Local 1932 told residents in attendance. “So, give yourself a round of applause, community.

Daniel Jivanjee lives in San Bernardino and helped organize the barbecue. He thanks the IVDA for canceling the project, but wants the agency to seek input from people living near the airport.

“We want the companies that come in to partner with the community, and if there’s any harmful effects coming from the property that they’re developing, let’s make sure that there’s measures in place to kind of mitigate some of this harm,” he said.

Earlier this year, Attorney General Rob Bonta shared that the specific plan would have likely violated state housing and environmental laws.

