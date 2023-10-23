© 2023 91.9 KVCR

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services began allowing private and public insurers to pay street medicine team for services they deliver where unhoused people may be staying

KVCR
Published October 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM PDT

Health providers who deliver "street care" to unhoused Americans can now get paid for that service, thanks to a change in federal health policy. Stephanie O'Neill of K-F-F Health News has more. As of October first, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services began allowing private and public insurers to pay street medicine team for services they deliver wherever unhoused people may be staying. Before the policy shift, these providers mainly volunteered their services. That's because most Medicaid programs - which serve low-income people - primarily paid for services delivered in traditional settings - like hospitals and clinics. But the growing number of people experiencing homelessness nationwide has resulted in a greater need for street medicine that includes treatment for addiction, diabetes, and mental health issues. California led the nation two years ago when its state Medicaid director approved a billing mechanism for treating people in the field. Hawaii and Pennsylvania followed. And while street medicine teams already operate in some cities, the new federal rule will allow more states and providers to offer the service.