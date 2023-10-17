San Bernardino Set To Vote On Another City Manager Contract

Charles Montoya, who last worked as the city manager for the City of Avondale in Arizona, was announced as the new lead candidate on October 13.

“After thirty-years of working with elected officials at all levels of government, I have found a final home in the City of San Bernardino,” said Montoya in astatement. “I truly look forward to working with the Mayor and City Council, and along-side the community, in continuing to make this City a place where people seek to live, work, and call home.

Montoya was fired by Avondale officials back in 2021 for unprofessional conduct and financial mismanagement.

Arizona court documents show he’s filed a lawsuit against his former employers for allegedly defaming his character and breaching his work contract.

Mayor Helen Tran announced online that the city has fully vetted Montaya’s background and says he is the type of leader the city needs.

“I am confident the Council will take action on October 18 and that everyone will welcome Mr. Montoya and support him,” added Tran. “He has demonstrated in the past that he will stand up and do the right thing for himself and his community. Charles Montoya is exactly the type of leader we need.”