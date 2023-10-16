© 2023 91.9 KVCR

A look at some of the final bills that Governor Gavin Newsom signed this year

Published October 16, 2023 at 12:13 PM PDT

Over the weekend, Governor Gavin Newsom finished acting on the more than one-thousand bills lawmakers sent to him during their 2023 legislative session. CapRadio's Nicole Nixon looks at some of the final bills he approved.

Have you ever found a good deal on a hotel or Airbnb, then watched those savings vanish when cleaning or resort fees are added? The governor signed a bill requiring companies to include those fees in their up-front pricing, beginning next July. He also signed a bill allowing six cities, including Los Angeles, Oakland, and San Francisco to install cameras that can automatically ticket drivers for speeding. Newsom previously approved a bill giving fast food workers a 20-dollar minimum wage. He signed a similar bill on Friday guaranteeing all health care workers in the state a minimum wage of 25 dollars an hour. Both measures were the product of years of lobbying and negotiating between industry and labor groups.