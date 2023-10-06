Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.
Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 10/6/2023
- Riverside County’s embattled elections officer has resigned, several weeks after being placed on paid leave.
- Some Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies are accused of serious misconduct in the jails.
- And let’s catch up on a few long-running stories we’ve talked about recently: California Charter Academy, a new lawsuit related to the Loma Linda VA scandal, and San Bernardino’s search for a new City Manager.
