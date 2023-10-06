Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 10/6/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.



Riverside County’s embattled elections officer has resigned, several weeks after being placed on paid leave. Some Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies are accused of serious misconduct in the jails. And let’s catch up on a few long-running stories we’ve talked about recently: California Charter Academy, a new lawsuit related to the Loma Linda VA scandal, and San Bernardino’s search for a new City Manager.

