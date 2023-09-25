© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

After 7 years, NASA's Osiris-REx returns to earth... with souvenirs!

By Megan Lim,
justineAilsa Chang
Published September 25, 2023 at 1:36 PM PDT

NASA's Osiris-REx mission brought back asteroid samples untainted by Earth's atmosphere.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Megan Lim
justine
Ailsa Chang
Ailsa Chang is an award-winning journalist who hosts All Things Considered along with Ari Shapiro, Audie Cornish, and Mary Louise Kelly. She landed in public radio after practicing law for a few years.
See stories by Ailsa Chang