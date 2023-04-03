© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

World's biggest ice carousel starts spinning

By Matt Ozug,
Jonaki Mehta
Published April 3, 2023 at 2:30 PM PDT

On Saturday, the Northern Maine Ice Busters created the world's largest ice carousel, a rotating disk of ice on a frozen Long Lake in Madawaska.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Matt Ozug
See stories by Matt Ozug
Jonaki Mehta
Jonaki Mehta is a producer for All Things Considered. Before ATC, she worked at Neon Hum Media where she produced a documentary series and talk show. Prior to that, Mehta was a producer at Member station KPCC and director/associate producer at Marketplace Morning Report, where she helped shape the morning's business news.
See stories by Jonaki Mehta