Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 2/3/2023

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. More than 60 groups are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to impose a moratorium on warehouses in the Inland Empire.

2. There’s turmoil in Yucaipa since the newly seated city council hired a new city manager and a new city attorney as its first meeting this year.

3. There’s also a bit of upset on the San Bernardino City Unified School District board.

4. Congressman Ken Calvert has been appointed to head the powerful defense appropriations subcommittee of the House Appropriations panel.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.