Forbes Report on Healthiest and Least Healthiest States

In a recent Forbes Advisor report, a team analyzed data to discover which 50 states had the least and most healthy populations.

The gathered data for 21 metrics was taken from Kaiser Family Foundation and Centers for Disease control and prevention. The metrics considered included substance abuse, lifestyle habits and health outlook.

According to the CDC, six in 10 Americans reported at least one chronic disease, while Four in 10 adults have two or more chronic diseases.

As for the least healthiest state, West Virginia ranks first and has the second lowest life expectancy nationwide.

Hawaii tops the ranks with the most healthy population in the United States, with residents having the longest lifespan of approximately 80 years.

California finds itself as the 4th healthiest state and third in healthiest lifestyle habits and health outlook. Just below Hawaii, California residents have the second longest life expectancy.

California also reported the seventh lowest rate of heart disease deaths.