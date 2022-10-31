© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Supreme Court-Affirmative Action

KVCR | By Suzanne Potter
Published October 31, 2022 at 4:58 PM PDT
Activist Edward Blum with the group students for fair admissions sued Harvard and the University of North Carolina arguing that race conscience admissions criteria unconstitutionally discriminate against Asian American students Mexican American Legal Defense and Education Fund President Thomas Saenz says he expects the court to rule against affirmative action but he says colleges still can address the problem from a different angle.

California banned preferential treatment in education and government in 1996 with proposition 209. Since then, the share of Black, Native American and Latino students in public universities has fallen. For example, Latinos made up 59 percent of the state's high school graduates in 2019, but only 29% of that Year's freshman class at the University of California. Sally Chen, with the group Chinese for Affirmative action says Blum is no friend no students of color.

Private colleges and universities in California were not covered by Prop 209 and can still use crate race conscience admission policies but that could change if the Supreme Court rules against Harvard University, a private institution.

Suzanne Potter
Suzanne Potter is a journalist with 30 years of experience as a reporter for TV, radio and print news. She spent 15 years as a local TV news reporter in Palm Springs, CA and Providence, RI. She earned a B.A. in Mass Communications from UC Berkeley and spent a year at the Sorbonne in Paris. She lives in Palm Desert, CA, is married with four children and is a longtime leader with the Boy Scouts of America.
