Primetime Emmys 2022: The full list of winners and nominees

Here's the full list of 74th Primetime Emmy Award nominees. This list will be updated with the winners throughout the ceremony.

Best Drama

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Euphoria (HBO/HBO Max)

Ozark (Netflix)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO/HBO Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/HBO Max)

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO/HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO/HBO Max)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Limited Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

Inventing Anna (Netflix)

Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

The White Lotus (HBO/HBO Max)

Best Variety Talk Series

WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/HBO Max)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Best Variety Sketch Series

WINNER: Saturday Night Live (NBC)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/HBO Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Best Competition Program

WINNER: Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

Lead Actor, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Brian Cox, Succession

Lee Jung-Jae, Squid Game

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Lead Actor, Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Nicholas Hoult, The Great

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

Lead Actor, Limit Series or Movie

WINNER: Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Himesh Patel, Station Eleven

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Lead Actress, Drama

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show

Zendaya, Euphoria

Lead Actress, Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant

Elle Fanning, The Great

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jean Smart, Hacks

Lead Actress, Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Toni Collette, The Staircase

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Supporting Actor, Drama

WINNER: Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Park Hae-Soo, Squid Game

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

John Turturro, Severance

Christopher Walken, Severance

Oh Young-Soo, Squid Game

Supporting Actor, Comedy

WINNER: Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

Toheeb Jimoh, Ted Lasso

Nick Mohammed, Ted Lasso

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Jake Lacy, The White Lotus

Will Poulter, Dopesick

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard, Dopesick

Michael Stuhlbarg, Dopesick

Steve Zahn, The White Lotus

Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Jennifer Garner accepts the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series for Ozark onstage during the 74th Emmy Awards.

Supporting Actress, Drama

WINNER: Julia Garner, Ozark

Patricia Arquette, Severance

Julia Garner, Ozark

Jung Ho-Yeon, Squid Game

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Sarah Snook, Succession

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Supporting Actress, Comedy

WINNER: Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Sarah Niles, Ted Lasso

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Juno Temple, Ted Lasso

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Connie Britton, The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Alexandria Daddario, The White Lotus

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick

Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus

Sydney Sweeney, The White Lotus

Mare Winningham, Dopesick

Directing, Drama

Ozark, "A Hard Way to Go" (directed by Jason Bateman)

Severance, "The We We Are" (directed by Ben Stiller)

Squid Game, "Red Light, Green Light" (directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk)

Succession, "All the Bells Say" (directed by Mark Mylod)

Succession, "The Disruption" (directed by Cathy Yan)

Succession, "Too Much Birthday" (directed by Lorene Scafaria)

Yellowjackets, "Pilot" (directed by Karyn Kusama)

Directing, Comedy

Atlanta, "New Jazz" (directed by Hiro Murai)

Barry, "710N" (directed by Bill Hader)

Hacks, "There Will Be Blood" (directed by Lucia Aniello)

The Ms. Pat Show, "Baby Daddy Groundhog Day" (directed by Mary Lou Belli)

Only Murders in the Building, "The Boy from 6B" (directed by Cherien Dabis)

Only Murders in the Building, "True Crime" (directed by Jamie Babbit)

Ted Lasso, "No Weddings and a Funeral" (directed by MJ Delaney)

Directing, Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: The White Lotus (directed by Mike White)

Dopesick, "The People vs. Purdue Pharma" (directed by Danny Strong)

The Dropout, "Green Juice" (directed by Michael Showalter)

The Dropout, "Iron Sisters" (directed by Francesca Gregorini)

Maid, "Sky Blue" (directed by John Wells)

Station Eleven, "Wheel of Fire" (directed by Hiro Murai)

The White Lotus (directed by Mike White)

Writing, Drama

Better Call Saul, "Plan and Execution" (written by Thomas Schnauz)

Ozark, "A Hard Way To Go" (written by Chris Mundy)

Severance, "The We We Are" (written by Dan Erickson)

Squid Game, "One Lucky Day (written by Hwang Dong-hyuk)

Succession, "All The Bells Say" (written by Jesse Armstrong)

Yellowjackets, "F Sharp" (written by Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle, and Bart Nickerson)

Yellowjackets, "Pilot" (written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson)

Writing, Comedy

Abbott Elementary, "Pilot" (written by Quinta Brunson)

Barry, "710N" (written by Duffy Boudreau)

Barry, "Starting Now" (written by Alec Berg and Bill Hader)

Hacks, "The One, The Only" (written by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky)

Only Murders in the Building, "True Crime" (written by Steve Martin and John Hoffman)

Ted Lasso, "No Weddings and a Funeral" (written by Jane Becker)

What We Do in the Shadows, "The Casino" (written by Sarah Naftalis)

What We Do in the Shadows, "The Wellness Center" (written by Stefani Robinson)

Writing, Limited Series or Movie

WINNER: The White Lotus (written by Mike White)

Dopesick, "The People vs. Purdue Pharma" (written by Danny Strong)

The Dropout, "I'm in a Hurry" (written by Elizabeth Meriwether)

Impeachment: American Crime Story (written by Sarah Burgess)

Maid, "Snaps" (written by Molly Smith Metzler)

Station Eleven, "Unbroken Circle" (written by Patrick Somerville)

The White Lotus (written by Mike White)

Writing, Variety Special

Ali Wong: Don Wong (written by Ali Wong)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe - Hungary For Democracy (written by Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang, and Scott Sherman)

Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel (written by Jerrod Carmichael)

Nicole Byer: BBW (Big Beautiful Weirdo) (written by Nicole Byer)

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (written by Norm Macdonald)

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.