Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Three Rialto school district administrators have been charged with failing to report alleged child abuse as required by law.

2. The Hemet City Treasurer has quit, saying she was prevented from doing her job overseeing city investments and city taxpayers' money.

3. Ontario International Airport will get a Metrolink connection – by bus, not by train.

4. We have a correction to a news item from last week.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.