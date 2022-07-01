© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
California News

State lawmakers approve historic $300 billion state budget

KVCR | By Nicole Nixon,
CapRadio
Published July 1, 2022 at 9:00 AM PDT
capitol-1022798CROP.jpg
Bishnu Sarangi
/
Pixabay
Photo of the California Capitol Building.

California lawmakers approved a final state budget on Wednesday totaling just over $300 billion.

The budget is the largest ever passed in California, or any other state, says Democrat Nancy Skinner, who chairs the senate budget committee.

"Thanks to California voters, who gave California a progressive tax system that ensures the wealthiest among us pay their fair share. This historic budget truly puts California's wealth to work for all," said Skinner.

It includes a double-digit increase in K-12 spending per child and a $47 billion infrastructure package that covers everything from high-speed rail to student housing.

But Republicans, like assembly budget vice-chair Vince Fong, say the massive surpluses of the last two years haven't solved the state's major problems. "No doubt there are some investments in this budget framework that are needed. But Californians are growing weary as they see their state headed in the wrong direction," Fong said.

The spending plan includes funding for big-ticket items like drought and wildfire but few specifics for how those dollars will be spent.

Tags

California News California State Budget
Nicole Nixon
Nicole covers politics and government for CapRadio. Before moving to California, she won several awards, including a regional Edward R. Murrow Award, for her political reporting in her hometown of Salt Lake City. Besides public radio, Nicole is passionate about beautiful landscapes and breakfast burritos.
See stories by Nicole Nixon
CapRadio
CapRadio is the NPR-member station located in Sacramento, Ca, and is a service of Sacramento State University. It serves Northern California and Western Nevada cities, including Sacramento, Reno, Stockton, Chico, Redding, and Eureka.
See stories by CapRadio