© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

IE Cities Recognized at SCAG's 57th Annual Regional Conference and General Assembly

KVCR | By Jennifer Perez Lara
Published May 5, 2022 at 5:36 PM PDT
scag1.png

Local leaders from throughout Southern California join together for SCAG’s 57th annual Regional Conference and General Assembly in Palm Desert, May 5 and 6. KVCR's Jennifer Perez Lara had the opportunity to speak with Kome Ajise, executive director at the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG), to learn more about the conference, where two Inland Empire cities will be recognized.

To learn more, visit https://scag.ca.gov/ga2022

Jennifer Perez Lara
Jennifer is currently a fourth year Political Science student at the University of California Riverside. She is currently interning at KVCR for Professor Loveridge's (former mayor of Riverside) Field Work in Political Science class.
See stories by Jennifer Perez Lara