IE Cities Recognized at SCAG's 57th Annual Regional Conference and General Assembly

Local leaders from throughout Southern California join together for SCAG’s 57th annual Regional Conference and General Assembly in Palm Desert, May 5 and 6. KVCR's Jennifer Perez Lara had the opportunity to speak with Kome Ajise, executive director at the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG), to learn more about the conference, where two Inland Empire cities will be recognized.

To learn more, visit https://scag.ca.gov/ga2022