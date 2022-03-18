Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:

1. The survivors of a construction accident in Riverside will share a 38 million dollar settlement.

2. The charities holding more than one million dollars for the Turpin children explain how the money is being used.

3.Riverside County Supervisor Jeff Hewitt and his chief of staff are being sued for sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

