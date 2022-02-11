© 2022 91.9 KVCR

The CA GOP Challenge State of Emergency

KVCR | By CapRadio,
Nicole Nixon
Published February 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM PST

Republican lawmakers in California try and fail to pull California out of the pandemic related State of Emergency. CapRadio's Nicole Nixon reports.

Nicole Nixon
