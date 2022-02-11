The CA GOP Challenge State of Emergency

CapRadio is the NPR-member station located in Sacramento, Ca, and is a service of Sacramento State University. It serves Northern California and Western Nevada cities, including Sacramento, Reno, Stockton, Chico, Redding, and Eureka.
Nicole covers politics and government for CapRadio. Before moving to California, she won several awards, including a regional Edward R. Murrow Award, for her political reporting in her hometown of Salt Lake City. Besides public radio, Nicole is passionate about beautiful landscapes and breakfast burritos.