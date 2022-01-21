Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week:

1. Riverside is asking the D.A. to review contracts made under the city’s former Public Utilities General Manager, who pled guilty last month to accepting bribes as chief of the LA DWP.

2. Inland Empire residents may recognize the name of the man just hired as interim city manager of Eastvale.

3. Fontana officials won’t say why the city paid more than a million dollars to cut ties with longtime City Manager Ken Hunt.

4. And some good news: A lawyer for the 13 siblings abused by their parents in Perris says they are now doing better.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.