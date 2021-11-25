The Voice: A housing crisis for survivors of domestic violence

The number of people without permanent housing in the Inland Empire increased by 24 percent in 2020, and one large group that is falling through the cracks are survivors of domestic violence. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson talks to Stephanie Williams of Black Voice News about this overlooked cause of homelessness in the inland region.

