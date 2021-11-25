© 2021 91.9 KVCR

The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: A housing crisis for survivors of domestic violence

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published November 25, 2021 at 6:00 AM PST
Voice Square

The number of people without permanent housing in the Inland Empire increased by 24 percent in 2020, and one large group that is falling through the cracks are survivors of domestic violence. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson talks to Stephanie Williams of Black Voice News about this overlooked cause of homelessness in the inland region.

To read the article, Domestic Violence or Homeless . Too Often It’s Not a Choice, by BVN reporter Katie Licari, click here.

