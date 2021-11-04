The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.
The Voice: Collaboration with local environmental justice organizations is central to a new federal initiative
The Justice40 initiative is a movement aimed at ensuring federal agencies work with environmental justice organizations and frontline communities on issues related to climate and clean energy investments. KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with Black Voice News Executive Editor Stephanie Williams about a recent report the group released with UCLA.
To read Williams article, Justice40: The Push for Justice Driven, Community Empowered and Accountable Environmental Equity, click here.