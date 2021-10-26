© 2021 91.9 KVCR

Planned Parenthood Expanding Healthcare Services in Riverside County

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published October 26, 2021 at 12:10 PM PDT
Planned Parenthood Hemet
Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest
The new Planned Parenthood Hemet clinic.

Planned Parenthood announced the opening of a new health center in Hemet and expansion of its Rancho Mirage and Coachella clinics Monday.

The organization is known for offering affordable and quality healthcare to all regardless of income and immigration status. Their services include STI testing and treatment, pap tests, breast and cervical cancer screenings, abortion, pregnancy testing and more.

The Riverside County health centers also offer translation services, welcome walk-ins and accept most insurance including Medi-Cal.

