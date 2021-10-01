Only Half of Registered Voters in Riverside County Participated in the Recall Election

Nearly half of registered voters in Riverside County did not vote in the governor's recall election according to the certified results posted Thursday by the registrar of voters.

Of voters that did cast ballots, 50.5 percent wanted Governor Gavin Newsom recalled. These voters also chose Republican Larry Elder as a replacement. Elder took the most votes of any challenger with 283,217.

Statewide voters overwhelming chose to keep Newsom in office for the remaining 16 months of his first term.