The Voice
The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.

The Voice: Some COVID-19 Hospital Patients May Now Be Hit with Bills

KVCR | By Megan Jamerson
Published September 16, 2021 at 6:00 AM PDT
Voice Square

KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with Black Voice News Executive Editor Stephanie Williams about health insurance companies ending fee waivers for COVID-19 hospitalizations.

To read the article, Insurance Companies No Longer Waiving Cost of COVID-19 Treatment, by BVN reporter Phyllis Kimber Wilcox, click here.

