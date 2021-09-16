The Voice on KVCR is a weekly discussion with the Black Voice News editorial team about important issues in the Inland region.
The Voice: Some COVID-19 Hospital Patients May Now Be Hit with Bills
KVCR's Megan Jamerson speaks with Black Voice News Executive Editor Stephanie Williams about health insurance companies ending fee waivers for COVID-19 hospitalizations.
To read the article, Insurance Companies No Longer Waiving Cost of COVID-19 Treatment, by BVN reporter Phyllis Kimber Wilcox, click here.