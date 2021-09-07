Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 09/07/21

In Riverside County, hospitalizations took a 7 percent dip Monday compared to last week with 613 patients. And ICU cases decreased 15 percent with 124 patients.

Ten deaths were reported on Friday, September 3, and 46 percent of the eligible population is now fully vaccinated.

In San Bernardino County, hospitalizations decreased Monday by close to 4 percent compared to last week with 541 patients. ICU cases decreased by six percent with 156 patients.

Five deaths were reported Friday, September 3, and just over 43 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.