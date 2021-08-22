© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions

Demand Is Soaring For Antibody Treatment As COVID-19 Cases Surge

By Matthew S. Schwartz
Published August 22, 2021 at 4:59 AM PDT

Regeneron's antibody cocktail, authorized by the Food and Drug Administration, treats COVID-19 symptoms in people who are at high risk of developing severe symptoms.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

NPR Science, Technology, & Health
Matthew S. Schwartz
Matthew S. Schwartz is a reporter with NPR's news desk. Before coming to NPR, Schwartz worked as a reporter for Washington, DC, member station WAMU, where he won the national Edward R. Murrow award for feature reporting in large market radio. Previously, Schwartz worked as a technology reporter covering the intricacies of Internet regulation. In a past life, Schwartz was a Washington telecom lawyer. He got his J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center, and his B.A. from the University of Michigan ("Go Blue!").
See stories by Matthew S. Schwartz